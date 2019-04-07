Undermyfork
Nutrition advice based on blood sugar data
#1 Product of the DayToday
An app that combines data from CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) sensor with meal photos to help you understand your personal blood sugar patterns, and learn which meals are safe and unsafe for you.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Mike UshakovMaker@ya_mike · Founder of @ForksyBot
Hi PH, Some of you may have already heard of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) sensors, or even tried them. CGM sensor is a small wearable patch-like sensor, which monitors your blood sugar level 24/7 and sends the data on your smartphone. The technology is now being rapidly adopted by the people with diabetes (>400M in the world). But we might all start using CGM very soon, because it can give us very accurate insights about how our bodies handle all kinds of food. Much more accurate and individual than popular diets and calorie counting. We’re building Undermyfork app to bring those insights to the people living with diabetes, pre-diabetes, or struggling with weight loss and diets, or simply curious to get a whole new perspective on their health and nutrition. Here’s how it works: 1) Whenever you eat something you should take a picture of that meal. 2) Your CGM sensor readings sync to Undermyfork. 3) Undermyfork analyzes both data streams: your meals and your blood sugar levels context (how quickly it spikes or falls, how high or low it gets). 4) Then Undermyfork marks each meal pic with a safety range label: green, amber, or red. The color tells you which meals were risky for you and helps you understand what food you better avoid. When you go for a box of donuts or have a full course meal at a fast food chain, you don’t need an app to know those meals are not safe for you. But the surprising part is that our bodies may handle differently the very basic food, like a banana, or a greek yogurt (especially when you didn’t read the label, and took the one with added sugar). Seeing the immediate response to every meal on your blood sugar curve could be pretty much a revelation. To add some magic on to our photo analysis process we also use Clarifai API. Compatibility: Undermyfork beta is only available on iPhones, and uses Apple Health to sync CGM readings. So to make the most use of Undermyfork, you will need a compatible CGM: Dexcom G4, G5, G6 sensor, or Freestyle Libre sensor with a MiaoMiao or BlueCon reader. Make sure to enable Apple Health sync both on Undermyfork and CGM reading app. Then go eat something and tell us what you think. And many thanks to @marckohlbrugge for hunting us.
Upvote Share·