  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. UI Inspector for Google Chrome
    UI Inspector for Google Chrome

    UI Inspector for Google Chrome

    Edit web pages like Figma

    Free Options
    Inspect and visually edit elements directly on the page for faster design and UI debugging.
    Launched in
    Browser Extensions
    Chrome Extensions
    User Experience
     by
    UI Inspector
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Google Chrome
    Gumroad
    Zed
    Lucide
    About this launch
    UI Inspector
    UI InspectorEdit web pages like Figma!
    0
    reviews
    16
    followers
    UI Inspector for Google Chrome by
    UI Inspector
    was hunted by
    Myster Violets
    in Browser Extensions, Chrome Extensions, User Experience. Made by
    Myster Violets
    . Featured on November 18th, 2024.
    UI Inspector
    is not rated yet. This is UI Inspector's first launch.
    Upvotes
    16
    Vote chart
    Comments
    1
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -