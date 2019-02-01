Uber Transit

Log InSign up
Uber now offers real time data for public transportation

In partnership with the Regional Transportation District (RTD), Uber riders in Denver can now plan their transit journey with real-time information and end-to-end directions right in the Uber app.

Uber adds public transportation options to its appIn a lot of ways, it looks similar to the public transit info you can already find in Google Maps and Apple's Maps app -- after putting in a starting point and destination, the Uber app shows what transit lines are nearby, when the next bus or train arrives, and how far you'll have to walk at the beginning or end of the trip.
Uber's transit offering just went live in DenverUber, after announcing its intentions to get into public transit last April, is ready to launch in Denver. In partnership with the Regional Transportation District and transit data provider Moovit, residents of Denver will now be able to navigate public transportation within the Uber app. For trans...
Uber just added public transportation to its appUber customers who live in Denver may notice something strange when they open the company's app today: a tiny train car with the word "transit" next to it, sitting atop the list of usual ride-hailing options. A quick tap produces a list of bus or train routes as well as the expected fare price and end-to-end directions.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Uber is slowly but surely becoming a one stop shop for all transportation needs, will we see an Uber flights in the future 🤔
