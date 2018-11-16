With Typito for Teams, you can invite your team members and collaborate with them to create, edit and publish videos. Stay brand-compliant with your team fonts and brand colors available in a few clicks.
Matthew JohnMakerHiring@tmatthewj · Building Typito - Canva for videos
Hey PH folks! We launched Typito a year back on Product Hunt with butterflies in the stomach 😅. Fast forward a year, we are now serving 55K businesses including marketing teams, nonprofits, ad agencies and digital journalist houses with a fast and easy way to create videos for their business. Like Canva, but for videos 😊. We are here today to launch Typito 2.0 that we believe would change the way teams create videos for business. With Typito for Teams, you can invite your team members and collaborate with them to create, edit and publish videos. Stay brand-compliant with your team fonts and brand colors available in a few clicks. Here are a few resources that you might find helpful! 1. https://show.typito.com → collection of a few videos created and published on Typito 2. http://help.typito.com/teams-on-... → help articles explaining the different capabilities in Typito for Teams Thanks to @kwdinc for hunting us. 🙇🏻 All the lovely illustrations are by @sharon_j (https://behance.net/SharonJacob) 😊 Cheers! 🙌🍻
