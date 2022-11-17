Products
This is the latest launch from Typito
See Typito’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Typito Fitness Video Editor
Ranked #9 for today
Typito Fitness Video Editor
Make fitness videos without breaking a sweat
Visit
Upvote 131
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Typito’s Fitness Video Editor enables you to create full length workout videos, personal training videos and more with text, timers, progress bars, automatic captions and over 100+ tools to craft videos that inspire and engage.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Fitness
,
Video
by
Typito
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded into your product
About this launch
Typito
Create Stunning text videos online
101
reviews
167
followers
Follow for updates
Typito Fitness Video Editor by
Typito
was hunted by
Matthew John
in
Design Tools
,
Fitness
,
Video
. Made by
Matthew John
,
Basim Ahmad
,
Millusha Fernandes
,
Nisha Manoj
,
Anshul Bansal
,
Priyanka Singla
,
RAJAT KANTI Bhattacharjee
,
Athul David
,
abhoy talukdar
,
Anand Nair
,
Mohammed basith
,
Amal Mohan K
,
Afna Salam
and
Jenie Raju
. Featured on November 17th, 2022.
Typito
is rated
4.2/5 ★
by 95 users. It first launched on September 28th, 2017.
Upvotes
131
Comments
16
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#53
