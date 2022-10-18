Products
Home
→
Product
→
Typejust
Ranked #9 for today
Typejust
An alternative for Ghost and Substack
Visit
Upvote 9
Discount on offers
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Typejust is build as a response to the overpriced writing and publishing platforms. It is an alternative to existing platforms like Substack and Ghost, but offers more flexibility and better pricing.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
SaaS
by
Typejust
About this launch
Typejust
An alternative for Ghost and Substack
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Typejust by
Typejust
was hunted by
Jorrit Keijzer
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Jorrit Keijzer
. Featured on October 21st, 2022.
Typejust
is not rated yet. This is Typejust's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#182
