Ranked #9 for today

Typejust

An alternative for Ghost and Substack

Typejust is build as a response to the overpriced writing and publishing platforms. It is an alternative to existing platforms like Substack and Ghost, but offers more flexibility and better pricing.
Launched in Productivity, Writing, SaaS by
Typejust
About this launch
Typejust by
Typejust
was hunted by
Jorrit Keijzer
in Productivity, Writing, SaaS. Made by
Jorrit Keijzer
. Featured on October 21st, 2022.
9
2
#9
#182