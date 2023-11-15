Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Type
Type
Take notes without interrupting your flow
Visit
Upvote 16
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Type lets you quickly jot things down with the timestamp attached, without interrupting your flow.
Launched in
Productivity
Notes
by
Type
About this launch
Type
Take notes without interrupting your flow
0
reviews
35
followers
Follow for updates
Type by
Type
was hunted by
Nicolas Bichon
in
Productivity
,
Notes
. Made by
Nicolas Bichon
and
Denis Moulin
. Featured on November 29th, 2023.
Type
is not rated yet. This is Type's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report