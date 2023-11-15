Products
Type

Type

Take notes without interrupting your flow

Type lets you quickly jot things down with the timestamp attached, without interrupting your flow.
Launched in
Productivity
Notes
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
35
followers
Type by
Type
was hunted by
Nicolas Bichon
in Productivity, Notes. Made by
Nicolas Bichon
and
Denis Moulin
. Featured on November 29th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Type's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-