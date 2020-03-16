  1. Home
Two Dollars a Box

Your favorite cereal from Amazon for affordable prices.

Two Dollars a Box searches Amazon for the best priced cereal where the average box costs less than $3. It's the best place for the cheapest cereal prices. Why? Because cereal should cost about... two dollars a box !
Scott Schaen
Scott Schaen
Maker
I made this 8 years ago, but now with limited grocery availability it's more relevant than ever!
