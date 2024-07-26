Launches
Two Cents
Two Cents
Get or give constructive feedback on your product or service
Two Cents helps users engage with their audience and gain valuable feedback while advertising their service. Ideal for B2B and B2C digital agencies, freelancers, and perfect for A/B testing.
Launched in
Customer Communication
A/B Testing
Marketing
Two Cents
About this launch
Two Cents
Get or give constructive human feedback on your service
Two Cents by
Two Cents
Aiden I.
Customer Communication
A/B Testing
Marketing
Aiden I.
Featured on July 27th, 2024.
Two Cents
is not rated yet. This is Two Cents's first launch.
