Two Cents helps users engage with their audience and gain valuable feedback while advertising their service. Ideal for B2B and B2C digital agencies, freelancers, and perfect for A/B testing.
Customer Communication
A/B Testing
Marketing
Firebase
Figma
Next.js
About this launch
was hunted by
Aiden I.
in Customer Communication, A/B Testing, Marketing. Made by Aiden I.
Aiden I.
Featured on July 27th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Two Cents's first launch.
