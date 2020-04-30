Discussion
Tania Ferreira
👋 Hi, Have you always dreamed of being able to post your favorite tweets on Instagram, quickly and easily? Introducing Twinsta! A FREE tool to help you create unlimited high-quality screenshots to share on your Instagram. Powered by Iconosquare. How does it work? Go to Twinsta Login with your Twitter account Select the tweet you want to share - it could be your tweet, a tweet you’ve liked, a mention you’ve received or any public tweet. Choose a theme (🌝 or 🌚) Download your screenshot Post on Instagram 🙌 (or schedule it with Iconosquare) — No watermark — What’s next? More awesome features coming soon to help you better repurpose tweets - custom themes, Dropbox and Google integration, scheduling, ... We hope you’ll enjoy using Twinsta! We’d love to hear your feedback. 🙏
I've tried it, works perfectly! Great Ux, makes me save time and helps release professional-looking Twitter content on IG. Thanks for that
I wanted to try this out, but there other tools that do. It require me to sign in to Twitter....
