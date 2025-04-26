Subscribe
TurboSQL

TurboSQL

Blazing-fast, AI-powered SQL desktop app
TurboSQL is a blazing-fast, AI-powered and beautiful SQL desktop app. With AI features so good, you might never have to write SQL again. Meet the Cursor for SQL databases.
Launch tags:
Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Database

About this launch
TurboSQL
TurboSQL
Blazing-fast, AI-powered SQL desktop app
TurboSQL by
TurboSQL
was hunted by
Danilo
in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Database. Made by
Danilo
. Featured on April 29th, 2025.
TurboSQL
is not rated yet. This is TurboSQL's first launch.