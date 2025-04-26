Launches
TurboSQL
TurboSQL is a blazing-fast, AI-powered and beautiful SQL desktop app. With AI features so good, you might never have to write SQL again. Meet the Cursor for SQL databases.
About this launch
TurboSQL by
was hunted by
Danilo
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Database
. Made by
Danilo
. Featured on April 29th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is TurboSQL's first launch.