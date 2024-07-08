Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
toby
toby
live speech translation on any video call with little delay
Visit
Upvote 43
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
toby enables you to speak in other languages on any video call. just download our desktop app, set it up on any video call platform, & speak other languages with minimum delay 🚀
Launched in
Productivity
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
by
toby
Dashwave 1.0
Ad
Fastest cloud dev environments for Android
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
toby
live speech translation on any video call 🌎
1
review
91
followers
Follow for updates
toby by
toby
was hunted by
Rajiv Ayyangar
in
Productivity
,
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Lucas Campa
,
Vincent Wilmet
,
Johnson Du
and
Naishi Shah
. Featured on July 31st, 2024.
toby
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is toby's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Comments
43
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report