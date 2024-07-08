Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. toby

toby

live speech translation on any video call with little delay

Free
toby enables you to speak in other languages on any video call. just download our desktop app, set it up on any video call platform, & speak other languages with minimum delay 🚀
Launched in
Productivity
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
 by
toby
Dashwave 1.0
Dashwave 1.0
Ad
Fastest cloud dev environments for Android
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Notion
Webflow
Figma
Baseten
About this launch
toby
tobylive speech translation on any video call 🌎
1review
91
followers
toby by
toby
was hunted by
Rajiv Ayyangar
in Productivity, Languages, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Lucas Campa
,
Vincent Wilmet
,
Johnson Du
and
Naishi Shah
. Featured on July 31st, 2024.
toby
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is toby's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Vote chart
Comments
43
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-