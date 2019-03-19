TruePill is a B2B Pharmacy-as-a-Service. We provide our customers an industry-first pharmacy API, customized packaging, and fulfillment of medications across all 50 states. Customers include forhims.com and nurx.com
Drop me a line at sid@truepill.com
Truepill is an API for the real world that makes an age old process (getting prescriptions fulfilled) really really easy for any business. Pumped to be able to launch such a revolutionary product.
