Trends by Chatdesk

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Aneto Okonkwo
Maker
Hi there! I'm Aneto, one of the co-founders of Chatdesk, we're a startup based in New York City! Trends is a free tool for companies that handle a lot of customer feedback through emails, chat, social, reviews and surveys. It integrates with Zendesk, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Delighted, Gorgias, Intercom, Kustomer, Freshdesk and more. You can use Trends to save 1,000s of hours on reporting, and easily identify ways to impact your business and improve the customer experience. With Trends you can analyze > Product feedback > Bugs in your app or website checkout flow > Reasons for returns and exchanges > And more! Get started in minutes with Trends Free here: chatdesk.com/trends Trends Free includes: > Automatic tagging of customer feedback in real time using machine learning > Works in 60+ languages with 80-90% tagging accuracy > Unlimited users > Export to CSV Upgrade to Trends Pro to get: > Natural language search across all customer feedback > Custom tags that are specific to your business > API access > Export to your data warehouse (e.g. Looker) Let us know if you have any feedback and thanks for your review!
UpvoteShare