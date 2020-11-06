discussion
Hey Product Hunters, My name is Dejon Brooks and im the 19 year old Founder of Trend Watchers. Our mission to help content creators spot trends early & show them how to use trends to create entertaining content. There are other services out there that notify people about trends but they are mainly focused on helping investors & entrepreneurs. There are very few tools out there that help content creators which is why I created Trend Watchers. Here is what you can expect from Trend Watchers: ⚡ Daily trend alerts across 35+ different categories. ⚡ Easy to navigate dashboard, then can save trends of your interest. ⚡ Access to The Viral Video Maker, if you need some content ideas. Our service also works for ✔️ Business ideas ✔️ Dropshipping product research ✔️ SEO ✔️ Other social media platforms ✔️ Investors We issue around 150 - 250 new trends each week. (US Only) Sign up on our website attached above to get access to these new trends now! Also, Let us know what you think about our platform down below in the comments! We already plan on further updating The Viral Video Maker & Trend Breaker but if you have any other suggestions please let us know! "How does this tool compare against [Insert competitor]?" Read this, we covered everyone: https://trendwatchers.co/compari... Fun fact: I was given an F for this project idea last year during my senior year of high school.
