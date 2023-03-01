Products
This is the latest launch from Public
See Public’s 7 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Treasury Accounts on Public
Treasury Accounts on Public
A new way to access the secure yield of US Treasuries
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Now, you can move your money in and out of government-backed US Treasuries with the flexibility of a bank account. Take advantage of today’s high yields with a Treasury Account on Public.
Launched in
Investing
,
Money
,
Personal Finance
by
Public
Emma
About this launch
Public
All of your investing. All in one place.
37
reviews
24
followers
Follow for updates
Treasury Accounts on Public by
Public
was hunted by
Katie Perry
in
Investing
,
Money
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Leif Abraham
and
Jannick Malling
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
Public
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 36 users. It first launched on September 9th, 2019.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#45
Week rank
#224
Report