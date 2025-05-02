Launches
TranslateAir
TranslateAir
Instant AI-Powered translation for macOS
Visit
Upvote 64
TranslateAir brings powerful AI models to macOS, enabling effortless translation with instant floating bar, smart rewrite options, custom shortcuts, and menubar access. Plus, capture any text with advanced OCR.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Languages
•
Menu Bar Apps
About this launch
AI-Powered Translation & OCR for macOS
TranslateAir by
TranslateAir
was hunted by
Hasan Aydın
in
Productivity
,
Languages
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Hasan Aydın
. Featured on May 8th, 2025.
TranslateAir
is not rated yet. This is TranslateAir's first launch.