Thank you for hunting us. We are super excited to share Transak here. :) Problem: Currently, apps can’t access mainstream customers in most countries because their customers can’t buy crypto, and they have to hack together multiple on-ramps and payment methods from different countries or send users to a 3rd party exchange. The user experience varies, and so do the fees. Transak solves this by aggregating multiple on/off ramp providers from around the world to allow apps to handle fiat deposits and withdrawals from a global user base. Transak takes out all of the complexity around local compliance, payment methods, and liquidity. Advantages for applications:- -> The Transak technology allows (decentralized) applications to Go mainstream: by allowing deposits and withdrawals and deposits in fiat decentralized applications can meet customers where they are and go mainstream -> Go global: Transak works with local payment methods in both eastern and western markets instead of just expensive card payments -> Easy integration: apps can integrate our widget in a few lines of code or connect directly to our white-label API Demo Video: Key Links: -> Try our on/off ramp: http://global.transak.com -> Integration guide: https://www.notion.so/transak/Ge... -> Community to discuss: https://discord.gg/KeT6QZV, https://t.me/transakfinance
