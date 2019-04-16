A fully customizable online editor for your App.
Choose the features, the look and adjust the UI to match your
corporate design with your own logo & colours.
Paulo TenorioMaker@pauloblob · CEO, Trakto.io®
Hello Everyone! We've just launched our new Whitelabel Online Graphic Design Editor + API/SDK. We have unique features like background removal and Duotone filters. Our goal is to allow any app, platform or service to integrate graphic design seamless and brandless into their UI/UX. I hope you like it! I would love to know your thoughts.
Michael Schultz@filterfreak · Designer from concept to UI
Looks promising! I couldn't figure out though if there's an option to build a consistent design system. Can I set up fonts, colors etc. and share that with co-workers who can use, but not change these things? Also: What's the main difference to Canva apart from background removal?
