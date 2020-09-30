Traffit
Mick Griffin
MakerHead of Sales and Marketing
Hi Hunters! Traffit is an Applicant Tracking System. In other words we help you recruit the right people, while giving every candidate a pro experience. We solve these problems. *Shit, I forgot to reply to that person who applied to the job we had open. *Shit, we have been trying to fill this role for a month, but i don’t know why we can’t *Shit, nobody is applying for my job at all *Shit, that awesome candidate I wanted to offer the job, just told me they took a job somewhere else last week *Shit, someone just posted on twitter they applied for a job here and we didn’t reply to them because we don’t care about people, but it’s only because I am busy, got distracted, and have so little time. The second part of the puzzle we want to solve is that you can not have these issues in your company in exchange for just $30 a month. No need to break the bank anymore and commit too long term contracts to give your recruiters the tools they deserve. Feature stuff. Integration with Facebook Jobs, Indeed, Jooble and other job boards. Unlimited talent pools. Automation of candidate communication and processes. Fully customizable recruitment workflow. Free Hiring Manager User Roles so you can collaborate internally at no extra cost. Career Page Builder I’d love your opinion on Traffit and how well it solves the problems I mentioned above.
Awesome product. Awesome video!
@socialmemos Thanks so much!
Love the UI! Great video btw
@daniil_kopilevych Honestly, that means more than 100 votes for me :D. I was playing with Premiere Pro for a few hours yesterday. Thanks Daniil!
Looks great! Congrats on the launch guys! Interface and UX looks 🚀
@tombarragry93 Thanks so much Thomas! Appreciate the feedback
helps to focus on candidate experience
@marta_dobrzanska we humbly agree :) thanks Marta :D
