Say Goodbye to Nail-Biting with Track Hands!
TrackHands uses your 📸 camera to help you build better habits with a gentle annoying reminder whenever your 🖐️ hands move towards your mouth.
Free Options
Health & FitnessArtificial Intelligence

Say Goodbye to Nail-Biting with Track Hands!
TrackHands by
TrackHands
was hunted by
Track Hands
in Health & Fitness, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Track Hands
. Featured on January 21st, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is TrackHands's first launch.