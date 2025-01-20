Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
TrackHands
TrackHands
Say Goodbye to Nail-Biting with Track Hands!
Visit
Upvote 59
TrackHands uses your 📸 camera to help you build better habits with a gentle annoying reminder whenever your 🖐️ hands move towards your mouth.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Health & Fitness
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
TrackHands
Say Goodbye to Nail-Biting with Track Hands!
Follow
59
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
TrackHands by
TrackHands
was hunted by
Track Hands
in
Health & Fitness
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Track Hands
. Featured on January 21st, 2025.
TrackHands
is not rated yet. This is TrackHands's first launch.