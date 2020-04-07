Discussion
Julian Rothkamp
Maker
Hi Product Hunt 👋 A lot has happened since we last announced Tower here. With Tower 4 for Mac out the door, we thought it might be the perfect time to share what’s changed since version 3. 😊 We’ve been hard at work adding new features, improving existing ones, and increasing Tower’s performance. Here’s a quick roundup: - Undo with CMD+Z - User Profiles - GPG Support - Dark Mode - Image Diffing - up to 5x faster - Partial Stashing - and much more Read more about our powerful Undo feature here: https://www.git-tower.com/blog/t... and check out this 2 min video showcasing the various use cases for Undo: https://www.git-tower.com/help/v... Our feature roundup will also give you a nice overview of what’s new since version 3: https://www.git-tower.com/blog/t...- New to Tower? We offer a 30-day free trial. If you tried Tower in the past, no worries, all trials have been reset with this release. 🚀 And once you’re ready to make Tower part of your toolchain, make sure to use code PRODUCTHUNT to get 25% off your first year! 🥳 Even better: Tower is completely FREE for students, teachers, and educational institutions. 🎓
