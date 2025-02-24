Launches
touch grass
touch grass
reduce your screen time
Visit
Upvote 68
block your apps until you literally touch grass. our ai verifies it's real grass - no cheating. decrease your screen time by getting outside. 🌱
iOS
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
touch grass
reduce your screen time
touch grass by
touch grass
was hunted by
Rhys Kentish
in
iOS
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Rhys Kentish
. Featured on March 14th, 2025.
touch grass
is not rated yet. This is touch grass's first launch.