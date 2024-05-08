Launches
Tonic Ephemeral
Tonic Ephemeral
Spin up fully populated test databases in seconds
Tonic Ephemeral makes creating isolated test and development databases easy, making it faster to ship features while reducing compute costs. Quickly spin up databases at the click of a button for testing, bug reproduction, demos, and more.
Developer Tools
Data
Database
Tonic AI
About this launch
Tonic AI
The fake data company
Tonic AI
Prateek Panda
Developer Tools
Data
Database
Mitchell Caisse
Shannon Thompson
Andrew Colombi
Featured on May 16th, 2024.
Tonic AI
is not rated yet. This is Tonic AI's first launch.
