Yoav Rimon
Hi everyone & thanks @chrismessina for hunting TOKO! The team behind TOKO is a 3 year old startup with a robust chat engagement platform, maintaining tens of millions of user interactions and events each month. Some of our customers include FC Barcelona, Golden State Warriors, Shakira and others, who engage with users via cool and large scale automated chat experiences (some may call it Chatbots). Our technology enables - among other things - creating fun, beautiful and engaging polls to be shared between users, friends, and anyone in your social network. We decided to leverage the recently launched Snap API, and allow Snapchat users to create polls and share them with their friends and followers - straight on top of their Stories! They can also choose from pre-made trending polls, customize colors, their bitmoji and more. This is only the beginning, with many more features to come. Please let us know what you think in the comments, and if you like it, you know what to do 😎 Yoav & Shai
