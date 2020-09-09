Toggl Hire
Tristan Pollock
HunterCommunity CTO.ai + EIR at 500 Startups
Very impressed by the 2-click setup these technical tests have. As someone who's hired many developers, Toggl will be a big time saver.
Hey everyone! And thanks so much @pollock for sharing this. In the last few months, there is no question that hiring hasn't really been at the forefront of most people's minds. However, as the world slowly starts to return to normal, businesses will need a solution for screening and hiring top talent. With the explosion of remote work, recruiters and hiring managers can expect increased applicant numbers (we at Toggl see 2000+ per position!). For years, !Toggl Hire was an internal hiring tool used at Toggl. In 2017, we decided to share this beyond internal use so other teams could have easy access to a more fair recruitment process. We help you screen candidates for hard skills and in doing so, get from 2000+ to a shortlist of 20-50 candidates with hardly any effort. The best part? Candidates love it - you can't argue with a 91% satisfaction rating! What aspect of hiring do you struggle with most at the moment?
Having used Toggl Hire both as a candidate and as a manager, I can say with confidence that this is the way forward for recruitment!
Have helped setup questions for Toggl Hire and can honestly say this will make screening faster and accurate. Companies will surely have a diverse set of questions and the experience for the candidate will be smooth
