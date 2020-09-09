  1. Home
Toggl Hire

Hire smarter with 2-click skills tests

Recruitment is broken. Hiring based on resumes is time-consuming, inefficient, and full of bias. Screening candidates with our Smart Tests makes hiring faster and fairer. 20min tests. No learning curve. Set up a test in 2 clicks. 91% candidate satisfaction.
The Toggl Hire ManifestoToggl Hire has been powering Toggl's recruitment for 3 years. Now, we've made our Smart Testing software available for all teams out there for faster, fairer hiring. Let's change how hiring happens, together!
Tristan Pollock
Hunter
Community CTO.ai + EIR at 500 Startups
Very impressed by the 2-click setup these technical tests have. As someone who's hired many developers, Toggl will be a big time saver.
Julia Masselos
Maker
Marketing Lead @ Toggl Hire
Hey everyone! And thanks so much @pollock for sharing this. In the last few months, there is no question that hiring hasn't really been at the forefront of most people's minds. However, as the world slowly starts to return to normal, businesses will need a solution for screening and hiring top talent. With the explosion of remote work, recruiters and hiring managers can expect increased applicant numbers (we at Toggl see 2000+ per position!). For years, !Toggl Hire was an internal hiring tool used at Toggl. In 2017, we decided to share this beyond internal use so other teams could have easy access to a more fair recruitment process. We help you screen candidates for hard skills and in doing so, get from 2000+ to a shortlist of 20-50 candidates with hardly any effort. The best part? Candidates love it - you can't argue with a 91% satisfaction rating! What aspect of hiring do you struggle with most at the moment?
Hiring remotely
Shortlisting the best candidates
Reading resumes takes too long
Hiring for a role I'm not an expert in (e.g. HR manager hiring for backend developer role)
Ryan PriorMarketing Team Lead @ Toggl Plan
Having used Toggl Hire both as a candidate and as a manager, I can say with confidence that this is the way forward for recruitment!
Triin Kallas
Maker
Growth @ Toggl Hire
@ryan_prior Thanks, Ryan 🙌
Ramkumar Venkataraman
🎈
Engineer
Have helped setup questions for Toggl Hire and can honestly say this will make screening faster and accurate. Companies will surely have a diverse set of questions and the experience for the candidate will be smooth
Triin Kallas
Maker
Growth @ Toggl Hire
@ramkumarvenkataraman Thanks, Ram, for the kind words and for your input as part of our community of experts and team leads 🙌
