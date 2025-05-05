Launches
Tofu Pages
Infinite landing pages from your existing website
Get customized landing pages in minutes tailored for your prospect accounts, contacts, industry, persona, ad keywords, and more.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Chrome Extensions
Marketing
SaaS
100 free credits
Meet the team
Built with
About this launch
Tofu Pages by
was hunted by
Livia Han
in
Chrome Extensions
Marketing
SaaS
. Made by
Andrew Shield
,
Honglei Liu
and
EJ Cho
. Featured on May 20th, 2025.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Tofu Pages's first launch.