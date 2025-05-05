Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Tofu Pages
Tofu Pages

Tofu Pages

Infinite landing pages from your existing website
Get customized landing pages in minutes tailored for your prospect accounts, contacts, industry, persona, ad keywords, and more.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Chrome ExtensionsMarketingSaaS

Meet the team

Tofu Pages gallery image
Tofu Pages gallery image
Tofu Pages gallery image
Tofu Pages gallery image
Tofu Pages gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Tofu Pages
Tofu Pages
Infinite landing pages from your existing website
5 out of 5.0
142
Points
Point chart
34
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Tofu Pages by
Tofu Pages
was hunted by
Livia Han
in Chrome Extensions, Marketing, SaaS. Made by
Andrew Shield
,
Honglei Liu
and
EJ Cho
. Featured on May 20th, 2025.
Tofu Pages
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Tofu Pages's first launch.