Toaster
Analytics for Figma prototypes
Free
Learn how people interact with your Figma prototype by sending them a unique Toaster tracking link. Watch the full recordings with all prototype interactions highlighted. It's perfect for user testing or sharing your Figma portfolio with clients.
Launched in
Design Tools
Analytics
UX Design
by
About this launch
was hunted by
flo merian
in
Design Tools
,
Analytics
,
UX Design
. Made by
Ahmed Sulaiman
and
Oskar Zabik
. Featured on November 6th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Toaster's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
