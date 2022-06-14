Products
Tisane Bot for Slack
Tisane Bot for Slack
Easy moderation for Slack communities
Tisane Bot for Slack is an easy to use moderation aid for Slack communities. Monitor your Slack channels for insults, data leaks, hate speech, and other HR policy violations. The bot is easy to install and does not require IT expertise.
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
Vadim Berman
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
Vadim Berman
and
Cheng Zuo
. Featured on June 14th, 2022.
Tisane Bot for Slack
is not rated yet. This is Tisane Bot for Slack's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#29
Weekly rank
#40
