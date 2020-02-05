Deals
TinyMonth
TinyMonth
The simple, remixable calendar for tiny scheduling
Productivity
#4 Product of the Day
Today
TinyMonth is a Labs project from Postlight that lets users quickly sketch out some dates, evaluate those ranges ranges and share them with others.
Creating TinyMonth: the Simple, Remixable Calendar That Doesn't Suck - Postlight - Digital Product Studio
Postlight Labs is excited to announce TinyMonth. Calendars are a notoriously difficult design problem to solve. Everyone has different needs when trying to understand the dates and events displayed, and it's nearly impossible to have one calendar work for every task. As a director, I often need to visualize specific days across a yearly span.
