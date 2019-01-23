Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → TinyGigs

TinyGigs

A job board for women to find the best jobs in tech & design

TinyGigs is a curated comunity of women makers and an open job board trying to help women find the best jobs.

If you need help with a project or you are looking for your next coworker TinyGigs can help you get in touch with an amazing pool of talented women makers (developers, designers, marketers etc).

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Alin - Catalin
Alin - Catalin
Makers
Alexandra Petras
Alexandra Petras
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Alexandra Petras
Alexandra PetrasMaker@alexandra_petras1
👋 Hey hunters, my name is Anda and I'm really glad to have my very first tiny project launched here on PH. 👩‍💻 TinyGigs started as a curated community of women makers (designers, developers, marketers, etc) looking to find exciting new projects to work on, in their spare time or even full time. Based on the feedback received, and also since there doesn't seem to be an open job board focused on women makers I thought that I could also create a simple job board to help women everywhere. I'm really excited to get your feedback and if you know somebody interested to hire some really capable and talented women, please feel free to visit https://www.tinygigs.co and https://www.tinygigs.co/jobs
Upvote (2)·