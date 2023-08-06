Products
  tiny AI

tiny AI

ai of yours

Free Options
Embed
Super fun simple tool to create your own AI – just write 'I want to create an AI named...', add a prompt and knowledge. Watch your AI come alive! Give it a try its great!
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Maker Tools
 by
About this launch
tiny AIai of yours
tiny AI by
was hunted by
Damjanski
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Maker Tools. Made by
Pelin Cicek
. Featured on August 7th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is tiny AI's first launch.
