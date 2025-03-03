Launches
Tintd
Tintd
Customize folder icons on Mac
Customize and colorize your MacOS folder icons in one click. Choose from 1500+ icons, create custom colors, and make your Desktop beautiful.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Mac
•
Design Tools
•
Menu Bar Apps
About this launch
Tintd
Customize folder icons on Mac
62
Points
2
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
Tintd by
Tintd
was hunted by
Jean-Baptiste Beau
in
Mac
,
Design Tools
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Jean-Baptiste Beau
. Featured on March 5th, 2025.
Tintd
is not rated yet. This is Tintd's first launch.