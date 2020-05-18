Discussion
Pavel Egorkin
I m a friend of Viktor and want to share his pet project to the world.
Hi Product Hunters 👋 I'm Victor Kolb, founder of Tinnire. I'm very fond of music. Every day I spend a few hours in my headphones while working, training, going to the subway (if you know what I mean). At the same time, I don't limit myself to genres. I listen to everything in the world, even the things that are obscene to talk about. But at some point it gets annoying. Not like the very notion of "listening to music", but the whole infinity that streaming services provide. The best option in this situation is to listen to the sounds of nature. They are monotonous, but also unique, they tell the same story for thousands of years. But they're not repeated. Have you ever sat by the sea or the ocean? If not, be sure to try it. But why not apply the same approach to man-made music? I tried to use my humble skills and that's what came out of it. I hope you fall in love with it, as I did.
Amazing project, helps me focus my attention for work and studying.
