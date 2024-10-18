Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
TimeSkip
TimeSkip
Generate timestamps for videos in seconds
Visit
Upvote 26
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
TimeSkip is a Chrome extension that generates timestamps/ chapters for YouTube videos, directly in the player in one click. It is the ultimate time saver for podcasts and educational videos. Bonus: The chapters are optimized for SEO!
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
SEO
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
TimeSkip
Interactive
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
TimeSkip
Chapters for videos in seconds
0
reviews
26
followers
Follow for updates
TimeSkip by
TimeSkip
was hunted by
Nigel Yong
in
Chrome Extensions
,
SEO
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Nigel Yong
. Featured on October 20th, 2024.
TimeSkip
is not rated yet. This is TimeSkip's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report