Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Maker
Cristian Moisei
For the past few months I've been working on a productivity app that I hope will help solve some the issues that prevent us from achieving our biggest goals: • tackle your most ambitious goals Make your goals seem less monumental and vague by thinking of the steps required to achieve them and working on one at a time. • save and organise ideas Save all your big ideas and quick thoughts throughout the day. • visualise your hardest decisions Make big decisions more manageable by visualising the impact of each option on the parts of your life you care most about. You can also use it to take notes, get automatic stats on your progress and more.
UpvoteShare
Looks promising!
Nicely executed! I like the idea and the design of the app.
Maker
@thomas_paul_mann Thanks Thomas. If you know anyone who might benefit from this or who is struggling with a difficult decision, be sure to let them know about it.
Will this app come out for Android? @cristianmoisei
Maker
@dav48 Hey David, if the app does well enough then yes. I’m not an Android developer myself but someone already approached saying they’d be interested in collaborating on an Android version. I also have plans to bring it to the Mac later in the year however. In the meantime, if you know any iPhone users that you think will like this, let them know. It’d be a huge help.
Upvote (1)Share
Great product, a quite unique idea. I appreciate the decisions part, it is by far the best.