Home
→
Product
→
This is a Thing
Ranked #17 for today
This is a Thing
A 100 second meditation about keeping perspective
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A quick exploration of Stoic philosophy through music, creative code, and design.
Launched in
Web App
,
Meditation
by
This is a Thing
About this launch
This is a Thing
A 100-second meditation about keeping perspective
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
This is a Thing by
This is a Thing
was hunted by
Shri Khalpada
in
Web App
,
Meditation
. Made by
Shri Khalpada
. Featured on August 19th, 2022.
This is a Thing
is not rated yet. This is This is a Thing's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#158
Report