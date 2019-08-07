Thirdwatch by Razorpay

Razorpay announces its first acquisition with Gurgaon-based Thirdwatch Bengaluru: Payments solution company Razorpay today announced its acquisition of Thirdwatch, an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up based out of Gurgaon which specializes in real-time fraud prevention using machine learning. The amount of the deal was undisclosed, and the acquisition comes just weeks after Razorpay announced $75 million fundraising in its Series C funding round, led by venture capital investors Ribbit Capital and Sequoia Capital India last month.