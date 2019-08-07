Thirdwatch by Razorpay
Hello, Fellow hunters. We are back! This time, to help e-commerce businesses increase profitability by reducing Return-To-Origin (RTO). Keeping that in mind, I’m stoked to announce that Razorpay has acquired Gurgaon-based ThirdWatch, an AI-powered anti-fraud solutions startup. Thirdwatch can help you prevent RTO by countering: * Non-deliverable addresses - Identifies incorrect or incomplete addresses entered accidentally * Fraud orders - Catches fake orders by analysing multiple parameters like junk details & history patterns * Impulse purchases - Detects irregular purchase patterns to signal a high probability of return or cancellation. Here are some of the stellar features of Thirdwatch: * Go-live within minutes. One-click integration for Shopify, Magento and WooCommerce. REST APIs and SDKs also available * Leverage the power of big data & AI to analyse parameters of transactions * Map transactions with proprietary algorithms derived from historical data to arrive at a risk score of every customer * Automate decisions on risky orders * Receive actionable insights in real time to take decisions and process/decline orders With the Indian e-commerce market brewing strong, there’s a need for an avant-garde solution that caters to their demands. With Thirdwatch, we aim to solve something you might be facing, and keep an eye on any suspicious orders coming your way. We’re also offering a 15-day trial period to the Product Hunt community. Sign up now to avail the offer. We look forward to your invaluable feedback. And as the night gathers, our watch begins. 🕵️♂️
