TheirTube
See other people's Youtube recommendations
Discussion
Tomo Kihara
Maker
YouTube's recommendation algorithm accounts for 70% of all views on the platform, and while it is useful, it can show the same points of view over and over again, confirming and amplifying your existing bias. This sometimes can lead people to have radical beliefs and ideas. TheirTube helps you get a better perspective on your own recommendation environment by providing 6 hypothetical Youtube home pages that were made from the watch history of real Youtube users. Read more about this Mozilla Creative Media Award 2020 project on this blog. https://foundation.mozilla.org/e...
