Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Theatre.js
Ranked #10 for today
Theatre.js
Animation and 3D editor for JavaScript
Visit
Upvote 73
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Theatre.js is an open-source and hackable motion design library with a visual interface. It helps you animate THREE.js scenes, SVG trees, or even choreograph light shows.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Animation
by
Theatre.js
About this launch
Theatre.js
Animation and 3D editor for JavaScript
0
reviews
76
followers
Follow for updates
Theatre.js by
Theatre.js
was hunted by
Aria Minaei
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Animation
. Made by
Andrew Prifer
,
Aria Minaei
and
Elliot
. Featured on September 15th, 2022.
Theatre.js
is not rated yet. This is Theatre.js's first launch.
Upvotes
73
Comments
7
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#59
Report