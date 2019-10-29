The Ultimate SaaS Tech Stack Database

Discussion
Hiten Shah
Hunter
Barebones but very useful. Think BuiltWith/Wappalizer/SimilarTech/Datanyze but in a searchable spreadsheet with the top 850 SaaS companies out there. You can filter by industry, number of employees, and many other factors. Plus you get a link to the founders’ LinkedIn profiles—super useful for targeted outreach, whether it’s for outbound sales, partnerships, or simply networking. And you don’t have to install yet another browser extension.
