Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → The Ultimate SaaS Tech Stac...

The Ultimate SaaS Tech Stack Database

Discover the technology used by the top 850 SaaS companies

Discover the technology used by the top 850 SaaS companies to sell your products and grow your business. Access the full database!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Hiten Shah
Hiten Shah
Hunter
Pro
Barebones but very useful. Think BuiltWith/Wappalizer/SimilarTech/Datanyze but in a searchable spreadsheet with the top 850 SaaS companies out there. You can filter by industry, number of employees, and many other factors. Plus you get a link to the founders’ LinkedIn profiles—super useful for targeted outreach, whether it’s for outbound sales, partnerships, or simply networking. And you don’t have to install yet another browser extension.
UpvoteShare