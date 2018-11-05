The ToDon't List
A to-do list for avoiding the things you shouldn't be doing
The to-do list app that helps you avoid stuff you really shouldn’t be doing. The key to unlocking productivity isn’t doing tasks, it’s avoiding them. Doing nothing has never felt so good!
Daniel GreenbergMakerPro@15greenberg · Making weird internet
Hey PH! In recent years, the focus on mental health has risen to previously unimaginable levels. This could be blamed on the state of the economy, the political climate, or even just “millennials,” because...sure. Regardless of the cause, the attention towards mental health has led to a stronger desire for healthy, anxiety-free lifestyles. Happiness, not money, has quickly become the new measure for success. When we set out to make ToDon’t, we didn't just want to be another productivity (or anti-productivity) app, we wanted to make real change. In an independent study that we conducted, we found twenty college students who were willing to make ToDon’t lists of at least five items, each day for one week. We required that all of the students committed to avoiding the tasks they listed, and had them track any emotional effects that this had. At the end of the week, we asked the students if they felt happier, less anxious and overall better. Nineteen out of twenty said yes. We saw lots of ToDon’t items like “do not text my ex”, “do not check my email after 6PM”, and “do not eat sugar”, but the largest commonality we found is that people were going off social media. Just this month, Sabrina Barr of Indedpent.co.uk wrote an article entitled, Six Ways Social Media Negatively Affects Your Mental Health. Earlier this year, Emma Fierberg of Business Insider wrote an article entitled, I quit social media for a month — and it was the best choice I've ever made. All of these point to a greater trend of avoidance as a method of improvement. We are really excited for other people to start making ToDon’t lists and improving their happiness one day at a time. We will be here all day to answer questions and talk ToDon't.
Ben RosenMaker@rosen · VP Creative
We're really excited about this project. Let us know if you have any thoughts... or stay with the theme of the app and don't 🚫
