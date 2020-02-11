Discussion
No reviews yet
Daniele Mogavero
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! I’m Daniele, the creator of The Startup Shop, and I’m really excited to present to you my latest work! Have you ever dreamed of opening an online shop where to sell products with your startup logo? Now your dream comes true! With The Startup Shop, you and your followers can buy any of your custom items at any time. No more gadgets issues, design and graphics problems, research to find the best printer, no more office full of boxes of products! The Startup Shop will open a new window dedicated to your startup, where you can see your custom products and order it whenever you need it. Moreover, you can share the link to your window with all your faithful customers and spread your startup brand! Open your startup shop with us! Here you have a discount code to join us, we are waiting for you! -50HUNT Remember! The discount can be used to buy the Dress Pack or the Lifetime Pack. It is LIMITED, so hurry up! We’d like to know what you think about The Startup Shop, don’t be shy and leave a feedback!
