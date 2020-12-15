  1. Home
The Remote Sales Team Playbook

A proven blueprint for winning more deals remotely

Close is the O.G. of remote sales. Now they've released the definitive playbook. 100+ pages of content including:
- Building and managing a remote sales team
- Coaching your reps
- Tactics and resources from industry experts
...and so much more!
