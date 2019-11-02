Discussion
Anthony Dike 👨🏾🚀⚡
Hey Makers & Product Hunt lurkers 👋 The Product Person is a curated collection of 100+ articles & blog posts delivered to you, 1 article a week + a summary, in a free weekly newsletter. The reason why I want this to exist is because I personally find that there's ton of amazing and super insightful blog posts about building, growing, and marketing products. But that's the issue. There's soo many. I kind of have to rely on chance to stumble upon really good stuff. And even then, I find myself having to "save it for later" because I don't have the time to read it in that exact moment that I found it. Then usually I just forget to read it. So I'm hoping to take a stab at solving this problem for myself, and others, by finding 100+ amazing articles that'll drop some knowledge on a certain aspect of product building. Then every week, I send out 1 article in a newsletter along with a summary of the article. My goal is that this will allow for slow, thorough consumption of these articles & blog posts. Hopefully, through this we can all become improved product people! 🛠️ Thanks for reading! If you have any questions or feedback, please tell me in the comments below 🙂
