The Pod by Eight Sleep

A bed that learns the perfect temperature for your sleep

The Pod is the first-ever bed that learns your habits and adjusts the thermal environment automatically, so you never sleep too hot or cold again. Wake-up more naturally with a thermo alarm and enjoy advanced health tracking, sleep coaching and smart home integrations.

Eight Sleep's Pod smart bed changes the mattress temp for youIf you struggle to maintain a comfortable temperature while you sleep, Eight Sleep might have a solution -- the Pod. Available at $2,495 for a king-sized model, $2,295 for a queen and $1,995 for a full, the Pod is a with a bunch of integrated tech.
Introducing Eight Sleep's new biometric-monitoring smart bedSince launching Generation 1 of its product, which helped Eight Sleep land on our list of Most Innovative Companies, it spent two years consulting with the country's leading sleep researchers and analyzing sleep data to design its latest product, which it says is the most advanced sleep system on the market.
Eight Sleep unveils The Pod, a bed that's smarter about temperatureSmart mattress company Eight Sleep is announcing its newest product today, The Pod. Co-founder and CEO Matteo Franceschetti described it, succinctly, as "Nest for your bed." Eight has been focused on bed temperature for a while, first by offering a smart mattress cover and then a smart ...
Reviews

  • Lucas Goraieb
    Lucas GoraiebSoftware Engineer
    Pros: 

    Cooling makes a big difference for me, even in this cold winter

    Cons: 

    There's a lot of room for improvement in the health area, I know this will be very interesting in the future

    The new Pod is a great solution for sleeping better, the hardware is designed to be future-proof, a lot can be improved long after you get the product

    Lucas Goraieb has used this product for one month.
  • Alexandra Zatarain
    Alexandra Zatarain
    Pros: 

    It's the most innovative product in sleep

    Cons: 

    Integrate with more health tracking platforms, and add an apple watch app!

    Love the products by Eight Sleep

    Alexandra Zatarain has used this product for one year.
Discussion

Massimo Andreasi
Massimo AndreasiMaker@maghis · CTO, Eight
Max here, CTO of Eight Sleep. We’ve been in the sleep space for almost 5 years now and during that time we’ve launched several products designed to help people get sleep fit and analyzed more than 43 million hours of tracked sleep. We’ve put all our learnings to work over the last 18 months in developing the Pod, which tackles the biggest issue affecting sleep: temperature. The Pod is the natural extension of our mission to solve for all of the factors preventing a good night’s sleep using the most advanced technology. Our dynamic temperature feature personalizes the thermal environment of your bed throughout the night. We’d love to hear what you think of the Pod and happy to answer questions.
Kaitlyn Houk Witman
Kaitlyn Houk Witman@kaitlynwitman · Cat Herder @RainfactoryInc
Congrats guys on another great launch! Great to see the sleep pod and its smart thermo integration.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
I need this, I am constantly turning around in bed due to the temperature! Any plans to make a stand alone pillow?
Massimo Andreasi
Massimo AndreasiMaker@maghis · CTO, Eight
@aaronoleary maybe in the future, though to fit the active cooling tech inside a pillow :)
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@maghis Oh very true!
Kenny Quach
Kenny Quach@kenny_quach
Nice concept and product!
