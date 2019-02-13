The Pod by Eight Sleep

The Pod is the first-ever bed that learns your habits and adjusts the thermal environment automatically, so you never sleep too hot or cold again. Wake-up more naturally with a thermo alarm and enjoy advanced health tracking, sleep coaching and smart home integrations.
$150 discount to PH users, apply code HUNT at checkout.
Reviews
- Pros:
Cooling makes a big difference for me, even in this cold winterCons:
There's a lot of room for improvement in the health area, I know this will be very interesting in the future
The new Pod is a great solution for sleeping better, the hardware is designed to be future-proof, a lot can be improved long after you get the productLucas Goraieb has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
It's the most innovative product in sleepCons:
Integrate with more health tracking platforms, and add an apple watch app!
Love the products by Eight SleepAlexandra Zatarain has used this product for one year.