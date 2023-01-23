Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from The Org
See The Org’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
The Org 2.0
Ranked #3 for today
The Org 2.0
Attract talent with a public org chart
Visit
Upvote 38
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Show off your team and prove you’re the best place to work. Enable candidates to imagine themselves among their future colleagues. More applicants, better interviews, and faster onboarding.
Launched in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Tech
by
The Org
Emma
Ad
Deploy apps in any cloud within seconds and save up to 70%
About this launch
The Org
Talent attracts talent
18
reviews
114
followers
Follow for updates
The Org 2.0 by
The Org
was hunted by
Sharath Kuruganty
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Christian Wylonis
and
Andreas Jarbol
. Featured on January 25th, 2023.
The Org
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 18 users. It first launched on January 12th, 2018.
Upvotes
38
Comments
10
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#80
Report