This is the latest launch from The Org
See The Org’s 3 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → The Org 2.0
Ranked #3 for today

The Org 2.0

Attract talent with a public org chart

Free
Show off your team and prove you’re the best place to work. Enable candidates to imagine themselves among their future colleagues. More applicants, better interviews, and faster onboarding.
Launched in Web App, Productivity, Tech by
The Org
Emma
About this launch
The Org
The OrgTalent attracts talent
18reviews
114
followers
The Org 2.0 by
The Org
was hunted by
Sharath Kuruganty
in Web App, Productivity, Tech. Made by
Christian Wylonis
and
Andreas Jarbol
. Featured on January 25th, 2023.
The Org
is rated 4.8/5 by 18 users. It first launched on January 12th, 2018.
Upvotes
38
Vote chart
Comments
10
Vote chart
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#80