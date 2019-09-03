Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Maker
David Booth
Hi everyone! David here, one of the founding team at On Deck. We're excited to be launching the second edition of the On Deck Fellowship today! We've just wrapped up our first cohort of ~100 people, and published a post on medium unpacking it all. On Deck's ultimate goal is to be the "first place the best people look when thinking about starting or joining a new venture." Being “on deck” — the state of being between things or thinking of moving on — can be a time filled with uncertainty. Especially if searching in secret, it’s not always clear where to turn first. How do I find co-founders? How do I evaluate whether my idea is any good? How will I get people to try it? We want to help more people build better companies, through forming stronger, better aligned teams; fast-tracking early hires; and helping founders construct a community around them at the very earliest stages. There are only two rules — the same rules On Deck started with in 2016: 1) Everything is confidential — the identities of participants are held in confidence among the group, creating a secure and supportive environment for those who haven’t yet made the leap to move on from current roles/companies 2) Come with a spirit of service — think about how you can give value to others without expecting anything in return. There's a small fee to help cover the costs of providing the program — we're a startup too! we don't invest or take any equity. @brandon_taleisnik @eriktorenberg, @julianweisser and I will be around all day to answer questions! Looking forward to hearing from you
Upvote (3)Share
@beondeck @brandon_taleisnik @eriktorenberg @julianweisser @daveboothy upvoted.good luck
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Hey y'all! 👋 Brandon here - On Deck's Head of Ops. It was just a few short weeks ago that we wrapped the first On Deck Fellowship cohort, and it was amazing to watch unfold. I look forward to seeing your applications, and having you aboard the October cohort! I'll be around all day answering questions – give me a shout! 🗣
Upvote (3)Share