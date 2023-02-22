Products
The New Uber
The New Uber
Easier, more intuitive, and more personalized than ever
No one rides like you. So, today we’re announcing a redesign of the Uber app and rolling out the first in a series of updates to make it more effortless to go and get with Uber.
Launched in
Android
,
Ridesharing
,
Transportation
+1 by
Uber
About this launch
Uber
Tap a button to get a ride
The New Uber by
Uber
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Android
,
Ridesharing
,
Transportation
. Featured on February 23rd, 2023.
Uber
is rated
4.3/5 ★
by 108 users. It first launched on December 30th, 2013.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#35
Week rank
-
