The new Substack Video
New tools for publishing video posts
Simple tools for publishing video posts, including generating transcripts and charging for subscriptions.
Newsletters
Writing
Video
by
Substack Chat
About this launch
Substack Chat
Your own private social network where you make the rules.
The new Substack Video by
Substack Chat
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Newsletters
,
Writing
,
Video
. Made by
Chris Best
,
Hamish McKenzie
and
. Featured on December 4th, 2023.
Substack Chat
is rated
4/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on November 3rd, 2022.
